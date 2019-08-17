Sisters with the right ‘Oorja’

By | Published: 12:40 am 10:11 pm

They are biting off more than what they can chew at a very young age and spearheading some intensive campaigns with their ‘oorja’. They call themselves changemakers and they are not just siblings but also partners in uniting and leading the youth for a cause. Hyderabad teen girls Pragya Nagori and Mridu Nagori are putting their best foot forward in bringing awareness on various facets of our social living through their social service activities in the twin cities.

Their brainchild ‘Oorja – the youth energy’, provides a platform for young minds to meet eminent personalities, interact with the best minds, discover their passion, and learn various professional and personal skills.

The 11th-grade girl and the younger one among the duo, Mridu Nagori says, “Our maternal grandparents told us we should give it back to the community. Since we can make a change, we should, and that went on.” It all started in 2010 and they went ahead with activities such as beautifying small traffic islands, community pavements, tree fencing and benches, birdhouses, etc., with waste toys, pet bottles, plastic straws, green walls with cool drink bottles, and making bamboo greeting cards, canvas paintings, etc.

The sisters are also members of the junior wing of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), an international NGO associated with the United Nations. Pragya is the chairperson of the JCI Banjara, Hyderabad’s junior chapter for the year 2018-19 while Mridu is a board member of the same. “Jr JCI Banjara works under different banners every year and we named it Oorja this year, as we feel only youth can take the world forward,” Mridu explains.

Pragya, the 12th standard girl, says, “I seek to bring awareness amongst the youth with topics connected to the United Nations such as quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities and climate action.”

Recently, they have adopted a public park in Gouri Shankar Nagar in Banjara Hills which was abandoned, garbage-filled, and left with no proper maintenance. The JCI-Oorja team has started cleaning and removing the garbage dumps, the glass bottle pieces, and all the debris around and are working on raising awareness among the locals to not litter.

The work is in progress and they are going one step at a time. “We have invited 1,200-2,000 students from the surrounding schools for an awareness drive and a workshop on eco brick making,” said Mridu. Eco bricks are made with used plastic bottles and they are reusing the bottles to fence the plants. “The park was once like a dump yard, we are making it a little greener now,” she adds.

However, the main intention behind the adoption of this park is to clean and maintain the park, plant more saplings, fence the samplings with eco-bricks, treating the existing septic tank full of debris to make it a water body as per Rain Water Harvesting Methods and raising awareness with regular sessions. They even started an online crowd-funding campaign to meet the expenses of renovation.

The ecopreneurs say that ‘Oorja’ was designed in a way to give the teenagers an aesthetic yet lifetime exposure, coupled with fun and entertainment. And the young brigade has organised peace walks, cyber security sessions, and a drive to convert ‘old to gold’ to promote avoiding single-use plastics to name a few.

JCI-Oorja is also conducting a National Squash Circuit Tournament from September 1 to 5 in association with Squash Rackets Federation of India. Around 140 participants from across the country will be taking part in the tourney.

