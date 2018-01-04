Drug Racket: SIT to file charge sheets by Jan 12

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise and Prohibition Department, probing the drug racket that was busted in early July last year, has decided to complete the process of filing charge sheets in five cases by January 12. The move comes on the back of receiving forensic reports of five samples through the court.

Charge sheets relating to three cases are likely to be filed on January 8 while the remaining would be done on January 12. The decision to expedite the legal process in the drug cases was taken at a recent meeting of senior officials at the Excise office in Nampally to review the status of the cases.

Initially, the SIT had planned to complete the process between November and December last year but could not owing to the delay in getting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). A few days ago, the FSL sent the reports, which tested positive in five cases, to the court.

The SIT has sent every pouch of drug seized from arrested persons to the FSL for analysis to confirm the nature of the drug and to certify the same. Technical evidence collected during the investigation will also be used, an official said.

The department also conducted a series of meetings with legal experts to look at the evidence, both documentary and technical, collected so far to ensure that there were no loose ends in the case, he said, adding that the assistance of legal experts from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was also taken. Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin in the racket, was released from Cherlapally Central Prison on bail recently.

A couple of legal experts from the NCB, New Delhi came to the city and met Excise officials here to discuss the drug cases. Director (Enforcement) – Excise Akun Sabharwal said efforts were on to complete the process of filing charge sheets in the cases at the earliest.