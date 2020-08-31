Sita Rama irrigation project works at brisk pace: Puvvada

Package III of the project, wherein an eight-km long canal was built at a cost of Rs 500 crore, has been completed

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Kothagudem: In a welcome development, Package III of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project has been completed and the works on the remaining seven packages are moving at a brisk pace.

The package is an important component of the project and its completion is one year behind schedule. However, the officials were in a happy mood on finishing the package works wherein an eight km long canal was built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

The package works include construction of aqueducts over river Kinnerasani and Murredu stream. The third package was the first one to be completed of the eight packages that were under construction for the past three years, informed the Deputy Executive Engineer S Srinivas Reddy.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, in a statement, stated that efforts are being made to complete the remaining seven packages and to conduct the dry run of the pumps by the end of December.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the project’s construction prestigiously while monitoring the works on a regular basis. The project consists of a total of 16 packages and the process of calling for work tenders for the remaining eight packages was underway, he noted. The project aims to irrigate nearly six lakh acres in erstwhile Khammam district.

It would stabilise nearly three lakh acres under Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) ayacut and could provide irrigation facility to lands in Nalgonda district as well, Ajay Kumar explained. The project works were delayed due to the lockdown imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus. Nonetheless, over 60 per cent of four pump houses and 60 per cent of canal works, lining works and structural works have been completed.

Ajay Kumar further informed that the process was underway to construct Sitamma Sagar barrage at Dummugudem in the district. Land acquisition process for the project has been started. About 70 tmc water could be lifted from Godavari River for 90 days with the help of the barrage.

