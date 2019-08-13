Situation improves in flood-hit areas of Gadwal, Wanaparthy

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal/ Wanaparthy: With water levels receding significantly in many villages in the backwaters of Priyadarshini Jurala project, the situation in flood-affected low-lying areas on the banks of Krishna has started improving.

There was a steady inflow into Jurala project till 6 pm on Tuesday, with 7,45,000 cusecs, while discharge for Srisailam project was 7,31,549 cusecs.

At Narayanpur dam, more outflows were recorded by Tuesday till 6 pm. There were inflows of 6 lakh cusecs reaching the dam from Almatti, whereas 5,94550 cusecs was being released to the Jurala project.

Almatti dam recorded inflows of 6,04,815 cusecs and 6,04,814 cusecs were released into Narayanpur dam on Tuesday.

In Ieeja and Rajoli mandals, the water levels in Tungabhadra decreased, though there were inflows of 1,67,658 reaching the Sunkesula project and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme on Tuesday. With inflows at Tungabhadra dam being 2,39,810 cusecs, the gross storage stood at 94.72 tmc in the project, as against its total storage of 100.86 tmc.

However, as water from both Krishna and Tungabhadra reached Srisailam in an unprecedented way (2 lakh cusecs released from Sunkesula barrage on Monday), parts of Kurnool town were flooded. Transport link between Joharapuram and Pathanagaram in Kurnool was submerged. To add to this, heavy inflows from Bhima river (which joins Krishna) prompted the officials to release 8.5 lakh cusecs of water on a single day to prevent flooding of

many areas in Krishna and Makthal mandals.

Reservoirs like Ramanpadu, the main source of drinking water to many parts of Palamuru region, were also brimming with water which was released from Jurala.

