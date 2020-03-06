Situation improving: Jayesh Ranjan

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The panic over coronavirus has subsided with reports sent to Pune emerging negative. Several people have come back to work at Building 20 of Raheja, where the incident was reported yesterday, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary.

Speaking at a CII meeting, he said the Government is on the guard and will continue to keep the vigil. “Things have improved a lot in the last 24 hours and there is no need to panic. We have held meetings with more than 100 HR heads. We have decided not to slacken the guard,” he said adding that some companies have started working from the premises. Companies like Cognizant have asked for third party certifications that vouch for the premises as santisied or fumigated.

“Raheja must have given the certification today,” he said adding that some people opted to work from home as family members expressed their concern.

Things will improve as news that two reports have turned negative. Hopefully more people will turn up tomorrow, the official said.

On the biennial aviation show-Wings, he said there will not be much impact of coronavirus on the participation. A meeting was held with top officials to take stock of the situation. The civil aviation secretary will be in the city on Saturday for a review meeting.

While it looks there will be no cancellations, the choice of coming is individual’s, Ranjan said.

