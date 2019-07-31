Situation in Krishna, Godavari basins look up

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: The situation in the basins of the Krishna and Godavari augurs well for Telangana State with Priyadarshini Jurala project releasing Krishna water to Srisailam reservoir and officials bringing to a halt the reverse pumping process at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Wednesday following good inflows into Godavari from Maharashtra.

Following huge inflows into Priyadarshini Jurala Project from upstream Karnataka, irrigation officials started releasing water downstream to Srisailam dam, lifting 22 of the 79 spillway gates. As of 12 noon Wednesday, inflows were 1,70,000 cusecs, while outflows accounted for 1,68,922 cusecs. Jurala’s water level stood at 318.420 feet, against its Full Reservoir Level of of 318,516 feet with gross storage capacity of 9.657 TMC.

Meanwhile, project authorities at KLIS suspended the reverse pumping exercise launched a fortnight ago to take water from Pranahita to upstream projects pumping it across Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, that are part of the KLIS. The inflows at Medigadda barrage on Godavari at 6 pm was over 3.85 lakh cusecs, against outflow of 5.31 lakh cusecs. Sripada Yellampalli started receiving 15,000 cusecs from Godavari. Against its gross storage capacity of 20 tmc, the Yellampali project was holding 6.4 tmc at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. Kaddam project was also contributing to the flood flow in Godavari with an outflow of 4,200 cusecs against an inflow of 6,000 cusecs.

Pranahita in spate

Pranahita and its tributaries, Wardha and Wainganga, are in spate bringing huge inflows into Medigadda barrage. In all, 30 of the 85 gates at Medigadda barrage were lifted. Inflows at Triveni Sangam near Kaleshwaram was in the region of 1.80 lakh cusecs.

The flood flow at both KLIS and Jurala is likely to go up further, thanks to torrential rains received in the catchment of the two river basins in Maharashtra and Karnataka, respectively. Projects in all upstream stretches of Krishna, including Almatti, are brimming with water. Both Almatti project and Narayanpur dam, which are surplusing, had outflows of 1.76 lakh cusecs and 1.83 lakh cusecs on Wednesday. Jurala will be receiving the surplus flood flows from the upstream projects. Acting in advance, project officials let out the flood flow which will reach Srisailam in less than a day.

In Jurala, about 23,000 cusecs was let out for power generation facilitating generation of 117 MW of power. All the lift irrigation schemes based on Jurala started functioning. About 1,500 cusecs was let into Nettempadu LIS, 1,300 cusecs into Bhima, 315 cusecs into Koilsagar lift, while 150 cusecs was released into Left main canal, 548 cusecs into Right main canal and 500 cusecs into Parallel canal.

Following the development, kharif operations have gained momentum in the entire ayacut of Jurala project.

