Situation in working men’s hostels in Hyderabad back to normal

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Situation at working men’s hostels and paying guest accommodation facilities across the city is returning to normalcy with hostel managements agreeing to continue providing accommodation to students and bachelors.

Since the beginning of the complete lockdown in the State this week, managements were forcing students to vacate the hostels saying they could not run the canteen or arrange food for them due to shortage of essential commodities.

Vexed with the behaviour of managements, a large number of students had approached the police stations seeking the hostel managements be told to provide accommodation. With government and police authorities intervening in the matter, hostel owners are now allowing students to stay. This, however, comes after many students already left for their native places.

Vijay, owner of Sri Venkateshwara Boys Hostel, SR Nagar, said only five students were remaining in the hostel. “It is the choice of students whether to stay or not. We are providing breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said.

According to owners of hostels in Ameerpet, many of them are not admitting any new inmates and those staying in the hostels are not allowed to step outside due to the lockdown.

On the other hand, some of the hostels in the city are providing accommodation for newcomers. “Stay is available for four sharing, three sharing and five sharing ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs.9 000,” said a hostel staff at Punjagutta.

Meanwhile, some of the managements in the city have requested the GHMC to provide Annapurna meals to those staying in hostels.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .