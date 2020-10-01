Telangana: In 99.4% rape cases, accused known to victim

Family friends, neighbours, employers and other persons known to the women formed the accused in 99.4 per cent of the 873 rape cases registered in 2019, according to NCRB data

Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: The situation of women, compared to children, was not much different when it came to the profiles of those who sexually violated them. Family friends, neighbours, employers and other persons known to the women formed the accused in 99.4 per cent of the 873 rape cases registered in 2019, according to the NCRB.

The victim’s friends and friends made online on the pretext of marriage turned out to be the accused in 432 cases. Those who were in a live-in relationship with the victim or the husband, who was already separated, were also found to be the accused in 338 cases, while family members were involved in 98 rape cases and the identity of five offenders was yet to be known.

As many as 8,541 women faced cruelty in the hands of their husband and his relatives, while 393 cases of women being kidnapped or abducted were reported in which the victims were compelled to marry as well.

Twenty women were murdered after being raped or gang-raped. There were 77 victims in 55 human-trafficking cases, according to the NCRB. Around 163 dowry deaths and 400 incidents pertaining to abetment to suicide of women were reported.

