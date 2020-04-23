Situation of Suryapet will soon come under control: Chief Secretary

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:57 pm

Suryapet: If the ratio of population to the Coronavirus positive cases was to be considered, spread of the virus was higher in Suryapet than the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Suryapet with a population of 13 lakhs has reported 83 Coronavirus positive cases.

However, there was no need to panic as the State Government has taken up measures to curtail spread of the pandemic and situation would soon come under control, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary accompanied by the Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Health Secretary Shantha Kumari visited the containment area of vegetable market in Suryapet, from where highest number of positive cases were reported. The senior officials airdashed to Suryapet to take stock of the situation on the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The officials had a brainstorming session with the authorities on the reasons for the spurt in Coronavirus cases in the district. Admitting that it was alarming to have 83 positive cases reported, the senior officials said the government extend required help to the district administration to curtail the spread in Suryapet.

Appreciating the district officials for their efforts, he said special officers were appointed to help them in this regard. He has made it clear that there should be no negligence in tracing the contacts of the corona positive patients, which was crucial to curtail the disease. Officials of police and health departments should work in coordination and utilise the technology in tracing the contacts of Corona positive persons. Samples of all primary contacts should be sent to Hyderabad for testing and they should be shifted to quarantine centre.

Stating that none should be allowed to either enter or leave the district, he asked officials of Roads and Buildings to set up barricades to block roads. He has also instructed the officials to shift the persons, who would violate lockdown, to quarantine centres.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to ensure that people in containment areas get vegetables and essential commodities. In addition to this, spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite should b taken up in containment areas regularly. As per the rules, sanitation and social distancing would be maintained in the quarantine centres in the district.

Referring to the intensity of the issue in the district, Mahender Reddy said that team work of the officials and cooperation of the people was required to curtail COVID-19 in the district. The police would extend all help to the district administration in this regard.

Stating that lockdown was strictly being implemented in the state, he said that a survey would be conducted to identify the persons, who had come to the district from other places. We are confident that spread of Coronavirus would be controlled in the district very soon, he said.

