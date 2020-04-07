Situation under control in Khammam: Puvvada

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar appealed to the public in Khammam to cooperate with the district administration to keep the district safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, the Minister said due to the steps taken by the district administration, no positive case was reported for the past one month, but sadly a person, of Pedda thanda in Khammam rural mandal, who returned from Delhi tested positive on Monday. But the situation was under control in the district and there was no need to panic. He said self-isolation was the only way to defeat coronavirus.

Also read Mahmood Ali stresses on social distancing to curb Covid-19

He urged people not to engage in a negative campaign against corona victims. The contacts of positive cases must report to DM&HO and stay in quarantine voluntarily. The public should be prepared for a possible extension of the lockdown, he said.

Collector RV Karnan said officials were directed to carry out a door-to-door survey at Pedda thanda and surrounding areas. A total of 19 teams were engaged in the survey at the thanda, along with Raghunathapalem and Nelakondapalli areas.

The samples of primary contacts were sent for testing, and the secondary contacts have to come forward. The district administration was well prepared to face the situation. Isolation wards with 400 beds and quarantine centres with 720 beds were ready. Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal revealed that special lockdown restrictions were imposed in and around one km of the thanda. The violators would have to face serious consequences.

Later in the day, Collector Karnan, along with Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, visited Pedda thanda to take stock of the situation.

The Collector asked the residents not to come out of their houses for the next three days, and arrangements for the home delivery of vegetables, groceries, milk and drinking water were made by the municipal corporation. Disinfectants would be sprayed twice a day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .