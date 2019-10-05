Siva, a film that was a household name once

By | Published: 9:17 pm 9:19 pm

The Indian film industry has a few cult films to its credit which leave much to mull over in its wake where people talk about its after-effects and when from Telugu cinema, it’s absolutely Siva!This was the debut film for Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) as a writer and Director.

Produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under their banners of Annapurna Studios and SS Creations, Siva starred Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala, and Raghuvaran and was released exactly 30 years ago. On this occasion, RGV turned nostalgic and shared a poster of the film in his social media accounts tagging Akkineni Nagarjuna and captioned it saying “Today is the 30th birthday of our love child.”

This was the film that shows how a simple thing as a cycle chain can turn into a vicious weapon. The film with its minimal expressions, which carry seriousness, became a cult film in the year it was released. The Hyderabadi language, written by Tanikella Bharani, the movie provided a platform to many debutants like JD Chakravarthy and Chinna, and introduced the most fabulous couple — Nagarjuna and Amala — highlighting their beautiful on-screen chemistry. Music by Ilayaraja was another highlight.

Siva has many connections to Hyderabad. As Ram Gopal Varma was brought up in Hyderabad, he had roamed in many areas and Irani chai hotels; and while making the movie, these became the prime locations.It is said that the film’s basic plot is adapted from Bruce Lee’s Way of the Dragon (1972) that revolves around the conflict between a college student-turned-gangster Siva and Bhavani, a reputed crime boss mentored by the politician Machiraju. Siva explores the concepts of student exploitation by anti-social elements and the impact of crowd psychology.

Many assistant directors who worked for this film became well-known directors after this film. Directors like Siva Nageswararao, Teja, Puri Jagannadh, and Krishna Vamsi are in the list. In one of his interviews, Puri Jagannadh said, “I was introduced by actor Uttej to RGV, though he introduced me for an assistant director’s post, RGV asked me to give photographs and then leave. Then Uttej said, first you enter into the premises where he is, and you can express your wish to him later.” And Puri ended up doing a small role in the film.

This film attained cult status, and is considered Nagarjuna’s breakthrough film. It is also credited with the introduction of steadicam and new sound recording techniques in Telugu cinema.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter