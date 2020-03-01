‘Sivan,’ a phenomenal love story

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Starring Kalvakota Sai Teja and Taruni Singh in the lead roles, upcoming love thriller titled Sivan, ‘The Phenomenal Love Story’ as the tag line, will hit screens in Telugu states on March 13.

Sivan is being introduced as director with this movie which is being produced by Santosh Reddy Lingala under the banner SR Cine Entertainments. The team has wrapped up the shoot and post-production work is underway.

“The response from the teaser, the trailer and the lyrical songs have received good response from audiences. Sivan has all the commercial elements to attract both class and mass audiences. The movie has been produced without compromising on the standards and production values. I wish Telugu audiences will receive the movie well,” the producer said.

Music is being composed by Sidharth Sadasivan while Meeran is the cinematographer. Other actors include TNR, Mahendra, Arjun Reddy Bhushan, DS Rao, Tarunika Singh, Asritha and CVL.

