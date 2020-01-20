Sivathmika Rajasekhar upbeat over ‘Vidhi Vilasam’

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Starring Sivathmika Rajasekhar and Arun Aadith, upcoming movie Vidhi Vilasam was formally launched with a pooja ceremony in the city on Monday. The movie is being produced by Siva Dinesh Rahul Ayer Nakarakanti under the banner SKS Creations.

The movie is being directed by debutant Durga Naresh Gutta. Director Praveen Sattaru gave the clap to the muhurat shot while director Harish Shankar switched on the camera for the scene. Director Dasarath did the honorary direction for the first sequence in the film.

Director Durga Naresh said he is happy for the positive response the title Vidhi Vilasam has been receiving so far. “Hero Aadith is a very good friend to me. I am very happy to be associated with him. As how a common reader get Ramayanam’s perspective, in the same way Vidhi Vilasam will give a three different dimensions,” he added.

The female lead star Sivathmika Rajasekhar is upbeat over playing the lead character opposite Arun Aadith. “When I first heard the story, it has excited me a lot. It has good screen space for me to present myself as an actor,” she said.

Producer Siva Dinesh said the shooting will commence from the first week of February. The movie is expected to hit screens during this summer. Other characters include Indraja, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Jayaprakash, Posani Krishna Murali, Raja Ravindra, Thagubothu Ramesh, Ajay, Sathya, Ajay Gosh among others. Sekhar Chandra is composing the music while SV Vishweshwar is the cinematographer.

