Six arrested for abusing SI in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Gandhinagar police on Wednesday for allegedly abusing a Traffic Sub-inspector on Tank Bund during the Ganesh immersion procession.

The six persons — Shiva Shankar, Vinay Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Shiva, Srinath and Anand — abused Chikkadpally Traffic SI Balraj while he was on Ganesh immersion duty on September 9. A video of the six accosting the SI and abusing him went viral on social media. They were allegedly drunk and were questioning the police official why he had abused them. On a complaint made by the SI, the police registered a case against them and arrested them on Wednesday.