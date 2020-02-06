Six arrested for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Punjagutta police on charges of cheating public on the pretext of giving away prizes. They were identified as K Srikanth, Abdul Rasheed, Mirza Aziz Baig, Syed Subhan, D Naveen Kumar and Rahul.

According to the police, the six persons had started a firm Destiny Info Services and lured the public assuring gifts to those who enrolled with them. The gang also issued advertisements in newspapers and posted messages on social media platforms.

A woman from Jiyaguda contacted them over phone after coming to know about the business and the prizes. The gang collected Rs 30,000 from her saying she had won a prize worth a few lakhs. However, a little later, the woman grew suspicious and approached the police.

“A case was booked against the management of the firm and six persons including its CEO were arrested,” said M Niranjan Reddy, SHO Punjagutta.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter