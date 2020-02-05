Six arrested for printing fake currency in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The sleuths of North Zone Task Force caught six persons on charge of printing and circulating counterfeit currency here on Tuesday. Officials seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 9.2 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Ishaq Bin Saleh, B Gowtham, Mohd Sohail Ali, Mohd Ghousuddin, Abrar Khan and Syed Kashif Bahadur.

According to the police, Ishaq from Sangareddy district along with his associates plotted to print and circulate counterfeit currency in the market. They printed counterfeit currency in the denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 200 and packed them in bundles. They were caught while waiting to circulate the currency in Jagadish Market. They were handed over to the Abid Road police for further action.

Man held for circulating fake currency

The sleuths of South Zone Task Force along with the Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday apprehended Ameen-Ul-Rahman, a native of West Bengal on charges of circulating counterfeit currency.

Police said Rahman procured counterfeit currency from Pakistan via Bangladesh and was circulating in south Indian States. He is involved in eight cases until now and has been absconding since 2010.

