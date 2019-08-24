Six arrested in Hyderabad for snatching gold chain from security guard

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons, including a woman, who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a private security guard were arrested by the Punjagutta police on Saturday. The police seized one motorcycle, four mobile phones and a gold chain weighing about 5.3 grams from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaheen Taj (42) of MS Maqtha, Shaik Fareed (20) of Begumpet, Shaik Abdul Rahman (20) Shaik Imran (19) Shaik Shahbaz (19) and Mohammed Sohail (18), all residents of Patigadda.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjagutta) M Thirupathanana said Shaheen Taj had loaned money to Ravi Chandra (26). She had met Ravi Chandra when they were working in the same hospital.

Ravi Chandra reportedly refused to return the amount to her, following which on Thursday night, Shaheen along with her nephew Shaik Fareed and the four other suspects went to NIMS hospital where Ravi Chandra works.

They snatched gold chain from Ravi Chandra and threatened him, the ACP said and added that based on a complaint filed by the security guard, the Punjagutta police registered a case and took up investigation.

