Six arrested for sex determination tests in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six persons, who set up a scanning centre and were helping people determine sex of the foetus, were arrested here on Friday.

According to the police, a joint operation by the Yacharam police and the District Medical Health (DMH) authorities led to the arrest of five Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and a woman. They were held on charges of conducting pre-natal determination tests. Two sonologists, who played a vital role in purchasing scanning machines and conducting the scanning, were absconding.

The arrested were identified as N Kumara Swamy (37) an RMP and resident of Nalgonda, his wife N Saritha (35), K Mallesh (28), T Venkatesham (40), G Srinivas (40) and A Ravi alias Ramesh (40), all RMPs.

According to L B Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwar Rao, the prime suspects Kumara Swamy and Saritha conspired to earn easy money and with the help of a sonologist, J Raghav Reddy, started conducting tests for pregnant women.

“Raghav Reddy was a recognised sonologist. As he was eligible to purchase the scanning machine according to the law, the couple approached him for help to establish the scanning centre named Venkateshwara Clinic and conducted sex determination tests,” he said.

However, with Reddy being booked by the police in Janagaon for his involvement in a similar case last year, the couple got his assistant, G Uday Raju, also a recognised sonologist, to continue the illegal business. The DCP said Swamy, an RMP for 17 years, had developed good contacts with his peers working in nearby localities.

“Mallesh, Venkatesham, Srinivas and Ravi have more than four years of experience. Swamy connived with them and started getting customers interested in using the facility,” he said, adding that they were charging exorbitant rates for conducting the tests.

Based on a tip-off, the police and DMH officials conducted raids on the scanning centre and seized the equipment and booked the suspects under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPND)-2014. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The DCP said it was compulsory for any scan centre to update the respective department regarding details of pregnant women visiting for tests. “During interrogation, it was found that the scan centre failed in providing information on patients on a regular basis and this triggered doubts on them,” he said, adding that reports prepared in advance, without the patient’s name or identification number, were recovered during the raids.