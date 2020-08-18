Six dead in floods, no respite from rains in Telangana

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: At least six persons died in different incidents due to the floods caused by the incessant downpour across the State over the past 24 hours. Connectivity to several areas was cut as rivers, rivulets and streams were in full spate due to the heavy rains in the catchment areas. Though there seemed be some let up in rains in some parts of the State on Monday, Met officials cautioned about another spell of heavy rains due to a low pressure likely to to develop on August 19.

At least four persons including an infant were feared to have drowned when a country boat capsized in River Krishna between Kuruvapuram village of Karnataka and Panchadevapahad village of Makhtal mandal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Monday afternoon. Another person is feared dead when an SUV with four persons was swept away in a stream while they were attempting to cross a causeway between Sikindlapur and Darpally villages in Nanganur Mandal of Siddipet district around midnight on Monday. In another incident, a 55-year-old man was killed as a portion of his house collapsed on him in West Fort of Khila Warangal mandal in the wee hours of Monday.

With south west monsoon remaining vigourous over the State, very heavy rains occurred at several places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Warangal Rural, even as widespread rains were witnessed in the districts of Jagitial, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad and Nizamabad over the past 24 hours for fifth consecutive day.

Venkatapuram and Perur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received the highest rainfall of 18 cm and 16 cm respectively.

The Met officials stated that the low pressure area lies over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Chhattisgarh and Southeast Uttar Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation which is very likely to move west­ northwestwards and weaken during next 24 hours. However, heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied with lightning will continue to lash at isolated places in north Telangana districts, while light to moderate rains are likely to occur at many places. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around August 19 and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move westwards gradually, the Met authorities informed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .