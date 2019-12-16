Six Delhi Metro stations closed in view of protests

By | Published: 5:59 pm

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at two more metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Monday in view of protests in the city, taking the number of metro stations closed to six.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC had announced closing entry and exit gates at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan.

“Entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sitting on a protest at India Gate in solidarity with the Jamia and AMU students, Delhi University students are agitating at Jantar Mantar.

Students from JNU will join the agitation at India Gate in the evening.

