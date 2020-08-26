Six die in Uttar Pradesh bus accident

By | Published: 10:47 am

Lucknow: The toll in the head-on collision between two Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses on Wednesday on the Lucknow-Hardoi road reached six, with over a dozen injured, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and ordered proper treatment of the injured. The Roadways has ordered an inquiry into the incident by a three-member committee, which will submit its report within 24 hours.

The two buses coming from opposite directions rammed into each other earlier in the day. While one bus was coming to Lucknow from Hardoi, the other was headed to Hardoi from the state capital.

Sources said that the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.The police reached the spot and the injured have been admitted to a local medical facility. The deceased have yet to be identified. UP State Roadways officials have lso reached the site of the accident.