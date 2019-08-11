Six electrocuted in five incidents in Telangana

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Sangareddy: Six persons were electrocuted — three in Medak, two in Kamareddy and one in Sangareddy — in five separate incidents in the last 24 hours.

A woman and her son died when they came in contact with a live electric fence at a field on Saturday night while returning home at Krishnajiwadi village in Kamareddy district. Dasari Hanmavva (45) and her son Naresh (25) went to a maize field to sprinkle pesticide, and were returning home around 8 pm when they came in contact with the live electric fence. They died on the spot. Villagers spotted their bodies around midnight and inform Hanmavva’s husband Rajaiah. The maize field owner is reportedly at large and police is searching for him.

In erstwhile Medak district, a class IX student was electrocuted when he came in contact with electric wires at Islampur village of Toopran mandal in Medak district on Sunday. Akula Prem Sai (14) was carrying a wire, which accidentally touched live wires in a field, leading to his death.

In Siddipet district, a 54-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire while harvesting grass for cattle at his field in Dharmajipet village of Dubbak mandal. The deceased was identified as Yerrolla Nagaiah. In another incident, a class VIII student, Nithin (13), was electrocuted at Talelama village of Andole mandal on Sunday when he accidentally touched a live wire at his home.

Separate cases were reported in the respective police station limits.

A two-year-old boy was electrocuted when he touched a cell phone charger that was plugged into a socket at the residence in Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rishi, son of Jitendra and Swapna, residents of Durga Rao Colony in Narayankhed town. While the family members were standing outside, the boy, unaware of the danger, touched the cell phone charger. When the family members tried to save him, they also suffered electric shock. The boy died on the spot. A case has been registered.

