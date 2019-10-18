Six feared dead as car falls into Nagarjuna Sagar left Canal

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Suryapet: Six persons were feared drowned when the car in which they were travelling fell into the Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Chakirala village of Nadigudem mandal in Suryapet district on Friday.

All six were employees of Ankur hospital in Secunderabad. The accident took place at 8.50 pm when they were returning to Secunderabad after attending a marriage function of their colleague Vemula Konda Mahesh at Chakirala village.

Police said the chances of any of them surviving was bleak since the water flow in the canal was at its full level, submerging the car completely. The six were identified as Abdul Aziz, Rajesh, Santhosh, Pavan, Nagesh and Jhanson.

On getting information, Nadigudem police rushed to the place and took up search operations in the canal, but could neither trace the car nor any of its occupants till 10 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .