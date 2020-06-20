Six held for forging land documents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:25 pm 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Six members of a gang who had prepared forged documents and got a land registered fraudulently at the Sub Registrar Office at Pedda Amberpet were caught by the Hayathnagar police. The gang had also later mortgaged the registered property papers for Rs 10 lakh.

The suspects were identified as Yamjala Kishan (36), K Veeraswamy (56), P Ravindar (49), Anam Mallikarjun (36), D Veeroji (52) and P Yadagiri (52). Those absconding are Krishna Reddy, Vinay, Lingam and Shaik Badar.

M Surendar Goud, Station House Officer, Hayathnagar, informed that Kishan who runs a puncture repair shop at Abdullapurmet had ganged up along with other suspects and got a land registered in the name of Mallikarjun.

“Kishan was running his shop near the land parcel belonging to a person from Tolichowki. He discussed about his plan with the remaining suspects and convinced saying the land is valued at Rs 3 crore in the market and they can earn huge money,” said the SHO.

Few months ago, Kishan along with the other suspects got the land parcel registered after getting prepared fake link documents with the help of some persons. Later, the gang got the land registered in the name of Mallikarjun at the SRO Pedda Amberpet offfice. “They then mortgaged the property to one person from Balapur for Rs 10 lakh,” said the official.

As the word spread, the owner of the land came to know about it and approached the police. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested the six persons. Efforts are on to nab the remaining persons who are absconding.

