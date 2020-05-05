Six held for gambling in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Mancherial: Task Force sleuths apprehended six persons for allegedly indulging in gambling at NTR Nagar on the outskirts of Mancherial district headquarters on Tuesday. Five mobile phones and a cash of Rs 19,020 were recovered from them.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said the accused were Ippa Rajkumar, Bhupelli Karthik, Siripuram Mallesh, Ippa Mallesh, Advala Srinivas, all residents of NTR Nagar, and Janjirala Sekhar from Gouthaminagar of Mancherial town. Following a tip-off, they were detained when secretly committing the offence in a house.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .