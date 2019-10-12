Six held for hurling stones at RTC bus in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Six TSRTC workers were arrested by the Langer Houz police for allegedly damaging a TSRTC bus windscreen to vent their anger against the on-going strike. The arrested persons were identified as Raghunath Jharkhan (55), Chennu Sudhkar (53), Mohd Alauddin (53), Amjad Khan (45), Mahboob Mohammad Khan ((51) and Abdul Hameed (54).

According to the police, the six persons hurled stones at a TSRTC bus belonging to Pargi bus depot while it was on way to Pargi. “The six persons were agitated as the bus crew were running the bus despite a TSRTC strike call given by the unions. To vent out their anger the accused came and pelted stone at the bus at NTR bus stop in Langer Houz,” said Ch Srinivasulu, Station House Officer, Langer Houz.

On a complaint from the driver of the bus, the police registered a case under Section 341, 427 r/w 34 and 3 of PDPP Act. All the six persons were produced before the court and remanded.

In a separate incident, the Golconda police arrested one person who damaged the windscreen of a TSRTC bus allegedly over the negligent driving of the bus driver. According to the police, Abdul Hafeez (38), a car driver from Hakeempet in Tolichowki was on Thursday going on his motorcycle from Hakeempet towards Mehdipatnam when a TSRTC bus belonging to Barkatpura bus depot passed by.

Hafeez tried to overtake the bus but the driver did not give way, following which Hafeez slipped and fell on the road. He was injured in the fall. “Infuriated over this, Hafeez chased the bus on his bike and near Shaikpet Nala, he stopped the bus and picked up an argument with the bus driver. He then picked up a stone and hurled it at the windscreen,” police said.

