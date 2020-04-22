Six held in Hyderabad for playing cards

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons were caught by the Mailarvelpally police for allegedly playing cards on Wednesday evening. The police seized Rs 1,250 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at housing board colony located under Mailardevpally police station area. A total of eight persons were playing cards and on spotting the police, two fled the place.

The police booked a case against them and took up investigation.

