Six including two hoteliers get 2-day jail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six persons including two hoteliers were convicted by a local court on Thursday for keeping their commercial establishments open beyond the closing time and were awarded two-day jail.

The Habeeb Nagar police arrested Mohd Naseeruddin, owner of Alhamdulillah Hotel, Mohd Farooq, owner of Mezbaan Hotel, and four others including Mohd Salman, Salman Ahmed, Aslam and Ashrafuddin. All of them were found to be running their business beyond midnight in violation of the orders of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

The police had registered cases under Section 188 of IPD and City police Act. On Thursday, all of them were produced before the court which convicted them and punished with two-day imprisonment.

