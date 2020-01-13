Six injured after boiler blast triggers fire in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 am 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Six workers were injured when a boiler exploded at Jayaram Steel Company in Sai Baba Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla, around Sunday midnight.

The explosion occurred when the workers were operating during night shift. The boiler located on the ground floor of the furnace section was used to mix colour and other material.

“We were working on the floor when the boiler suddenly exploded. The boiling water inside it splashed all over the place at the plant,” said Suresh Singh, a crane operator, one of the injured in the incident.

The injured workers are natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The workers in other departments of the company and local residents who heard the blast sound rushed to the rescue of the injured. They were immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be stable and were kept under observation.

The fire department and police were informed. The Jeedimetla police reached the spot and took up the investigation into the matter.

Based on a complaint from Suresh, a case was booked. Meanwhile, local residents alleged negligence on part of the management of the company. Earlier too, fire accidents were reported from the same plant but the management failed to take preventive measures, they said.

