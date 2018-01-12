Six injured in clash in Allahabad

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Allahabad: Six persons, including four policemen, were injured here in a clash between two communities on Friday, police said.

The clash erupted as a fallout of the heated exchanges on Thursday in Ghoorpur area, a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari is camping at the site. The situation was tense but under control, an official told IANS.

It all began from a verbal spat between Dharmendra Patel (22) and Waseem (21) on Thursday. It was reportedly sorted out by elders from both the communities.

The hostilities, however, came out in the open on Friday after Waseem reportedly stabbed Dharmendra, triggering heavy stone-pelting from both sides.

Angry relatives of the wounded youth jammed the Gauhania-Karchana road and fought with the police when they tried to open the road for traffic.

The police used canes to disperse a mob and fired. A kiosk was set on fire.