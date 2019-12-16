Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in UP district

By | Published: 10:04 am

Kannauj: Six persons were seriously injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a three-storied house in Chhibramau area on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The injured have been brought to Lucknow for medical treatment.

Five of the injured persons belong to one family while a neighbour was also injured in the explosion. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said: “Such explosions are usually triggered through explosives. Only a 5 kg cylinder was found to have exploded in the house. Apart from it, there were three LPG cylinders weighing 14 kg which were not damaged. A forensic team has reached the spot and has started investigation.”

Superintendent of Police A.P. Singh said the explosion took place on the ground floor and it damaged the ceiling as well. Fire tenders were rushed in to control the fire at the site of the accident.