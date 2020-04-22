Six inmates at Indore Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 12:16 pm

Indore: Six prisoners at Indore Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, said Lakshman Singh Bhadauria, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail.

“So far six prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Bhadauria. Among the new coronavirus cases are an accused in a stone-pelting incident on police officials in Chandan Nagar and his son. “Later, another prisoner staying with him in the barrack also tested positive for COVID-19,” he added.

Till now six prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 who have been admitted to MRTB Hospital. At the same time, 250 prisoners are being sent to a temporary jail due to the risk of infection.

The Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail said that the report of four jail officials and one prisoner has been come out negative. The reports of 20 prisoners and 29 jail staff are yet to be received.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 1552 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.