Six killed, 30 others injured as bus falls into ditch in Assam

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Goalpara: Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

One of the passengers died later, police said.

Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers.

All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.