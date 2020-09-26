Six killed as rain batters Telangana

Life thrown out of gear in many parts of State; Collectors put on alert; rains likely for 4 more days

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Six people were killed and normal life was affected with incessant rains lashing many parts of the State on Saturday, warranting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to alert District Collectors to be on a round-the-clock watch.

Rainwater inundated low-lying areas while seasonal streams, rivulets and tanks overflowed affecting road transport.

While two women — Bharathi and Lalitha Bai — from Itikyala village of Itikyala mandal of Komram Bheem district died of lightning strikes, Ramulu of Gondyala village of Mahabubnagar was washed away in a gushing stream. In Siddipet, two persons were washed away in overflowing streams while another drowned in Sangareddy district.

Jangaon, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Suryapet, and Mahabubnagar districts recorded very heavy rainfall while heavy rains were witnessed in Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Vikarabad, and at isolated places in Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal Urban, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna-Sircilla and Malkajgiri districts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places of the State for four more days as a result of a low-pressure area over east Bihar and neighbourhood, and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to south Chhattisgarh to South interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema. The IMD warned of massive flooding and waterlogging in many low-lying areas in the districts.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday morning alerted all the District Collectors and asked them to remain at headquarters. They were asked to take measures to ensure that no loss of life and properties was caused. While no leaves and permissions would be allowed for public holidays, a special vigil will be maintained in low-lying and vulnerable areas. They were also asked to report any untoward incident without any delay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .