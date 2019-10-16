Six-member burglary gang held in Rachakonda

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police nabbed a six-member gang of burglars involved in several cases here on Wednesday. Police recovered gold, silver, cash and vehicles, all together worth Rs 9 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Suresh, a fruit vendor from Nalgonda, J Santosh Naik, an auto driver from Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh, K Ramesh, a technician from Medak, N Sachin, a fruit vendor from Nalgonda, P Arun Kumar from Santosh Nagar and Srinu, a carpenter from Saroornagar.

The gang was involved in 33 cases at various police stations across the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.