Six-member gang held for kidnapping director of private school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang involving six persons was arrested by the Rachakonda police on charges of kidnapping the Director of Pallavi Model School, Susheel here on Monday.

According to police, the arrested suspects were identified as C Santosh, A Rahul, Y Kiran, E Naresh, Mohammad Younis Khan and K Raju Kumar.

Malkajgiri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma, however, said that the prime suspect, G Sadanand, is still absconding.

“The Director of the Pallavi Model School, Susheel was kidnapped by the gang who later demand a ransom of Rs. one crore for his release,” he said.

According to police officials, Susheel was released after the gang was given assurance that the ransom amount will be released in couple of days.

The police seized one pistol, six live-rounds, three cars and six mobile phones and efforts are on to nab the alleged prime suspect Sadanand.