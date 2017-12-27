Six-member gang held in Hyderabad for stealing diesel

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested a gang of six persons on charges of committing robberies and stealing diesel from parked vehicles.

The gang members travelling in sports utility vehicles (SUVs) would intercept lorries and other vehicles parked on the national highways and steal diesel by threatening drivers and cleaners.

The gang was involved in three cases of diesel theft which were reported on Nagpur, Bengaluru and Mumbai national highways, four robberies in Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Kothur and Mailardevpally, one at Adibatla and three in Pet Basheerabad police station limits.

The arrested were identified as Jatav Jai Narayan (23), Chaman Mukesh (20), Devi Singh (20), Shahrukh Khan (19), M Asarsa alias Jeevan (40) and Koli Santosh Kumar (30), according to the police.

Four knives, two SUVs, 13 mobile phones, Rs13,500 in cash and seven diesel cans were recovered from their possession.