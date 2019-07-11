Six-member gang nabbed, two 9 mm pistols seized in Warangal

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Warangal: Task Force police along with Duggondi and Geesugonda police arrested a six-member gang involved in illegal supply of arms to extortion gangs and recovered two 9 mm pistols and six rounds of bullets from them.

The arrested were identified as Jannu Koti of Chalaparthy village of Duggondi mandal, Mudhrukolla Santhosh of Narsampet, Abbarla Rajaiah of Manubothulagadda of Khanapur mandal, Vainala Ravi of Bandarupally village, Mogilipratap Reddy of Chennaraopet and Nimmanikonda Mallikharjun of Kommala village.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Police Commissioner V Ravinder said the kingpin of the gang Jannu Koti, who is a sympathizer of CPI ML (New Democracy), along with Vainala Ravi used to purchase guns at lower prices from the northern States and sell them at higher prices in Warangal area to make easy money.

“As a part of their illegal business, the gang entered into an agreement with Abbarla Rajaiah and Mogili Prathap Reddy who worked for the New Democracy. Santhosh and Mallikharjun purchased the pistols in Madhya Pradesh. Police caught the duo red-handed while they were handing over the pistols to Rajaiah and Prathap Reddy at a teak grove near Girnibai in Duggondi mandal on Thursday,” the CP said. Based on the information given by the arrested, another person Mallikharjun was also held, he added who appreciated the East Zone and Task Force police.

