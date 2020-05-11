Six migrant workers killed in road accident in MP

By | Published: 12:48 am

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday appealed to all States to permit the operation of more special trains for stranded workers so that they can reach home in the next three-four days itself, as six more people died during the country-wide exodus of the migrants facing hardships and even risking their lives to travel amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Senior railway officials say the national transporter has a capacity to run around 300 trains per day ferrying around 20 lakh migrants in a maximum of five days, while it has operated 428 such Shramik Special trains since May 1 and carried home more than 4.5 lakh people.

The opposition Congress asked the government to show more empathy to migrant workers and protect them during the crisis, saying what is happening to them is “perhaps the greatest human tragedy of our times”.

Despite the Centre allowing special trains for stranded migrants who wish to return to their native places, the sheer numbers are overwhelming and many of them are taking the unofficial route of private vehicles or are trekking for hundreds of kilometres in the summer heat. Some States have also been blamed of not facilitating the return of migrants by delaying permission for such trains.

At least six migrant labourer were killed and 14 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district on Saturday night. The labourers were going in the truck laden with mangoes to Jhansi, Etah and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, police said.

The incident came close on the heels of 16 migrant workers, who were sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh, being crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. In Delhi, police detected nearly 100 migrants hiding inside two trucks in a desperate bid to reach home in Bihar, and arrested the drivers.

The trucks were intercepted near Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj on Saturday night. One of the trucks had 63 migrants and the other was carrying 34, they said. They were going to Lakhisarai and Madhubani districts, the police said. The Mumbai-Agra highway passing through Nashik in Maharashtra witnessed a traffic jam early Sunday morning as hundreds of stranded people tried to make their way back to their native regions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Eyewitnesses said people were either packed to the brim in private vehicles or were seen hailing passing vehicles to hitch rides. While many of those on the roads were not wearing masks, some were too close to each other in violation of social distancing norms. Similar scenes, including of people walking in groups and cycling, were also witnessed on Nashik-Pune and Nashik-Aurangabad highways, they said.

Several videos of the movement of migrants on these highways were circulated on social media as well. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to all States to permit the operation of migrant special trains so that the stranded can reach home in the next three to four days.

The appeal comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow such trains to run. Under the railways’ guidelines, both the States where the trains are originating and terminating have to give their acceptance for running the service.