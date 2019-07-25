Six-month-old baby dies onboard Delhi-bound flight

By | Published: 2:14 pm

New Delhi: A six-month-old baby died on-board a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rachita Kumari, a native of Begusarai. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Sanjay Bhatia said the child was suffering from heart disease and was being brought to Delhi for treatment.

“A six-month-old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight number SG 8481, today. The child was suffering from heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child’s medical treatment,” he said in a statement.

“Aged six months, the baby was suffering from congenital heart disease, that is, she had a small hole in her heart and she was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. The family members Rajendra Rajan (father) and Dimple (mother) have suspected no foul play,” he added.