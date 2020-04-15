Six new Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. This was from 533 suspected cases that were tested.

In the meanwhile, eight persons who were under treatment for the virus were discharged on Wednesday. Final reports of 128 persons, who were also under treatment in various government hospitals, are awaited. If they also test negative, they will be discharged as soon as the reports arrive, according to sources.

