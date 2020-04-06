Six new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Suryapet district

By | Published: 5:22 pm 6:25 pm

Suryapet: Six new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported from Suryapet district on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the district to eight, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy said.

Six members of a family including four women and two men who had participated in the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation test positive for the virus in Vardhamankota village of Nagaram mandal in the district. The officials shifted the family members to a quarantine centre on March 30 since the head of the family had attended the Markaz meeting in New Delhi. Earlier, one person each from Kudakuda and Suryapet had tested positive for coronavirus.

With two cases reported in Suryapet municipality, officials announced 14 wards as containment areas and took up measures to ensure door delivery of vegetable and and other essentials in the area.

Vinay Krishna Reddy, who inspected Bhagath Singh Nagar in Suryapet where a second Covid -9 positive case was reported, said that 33 primary contacts of the Kudakuda patient have been shifted to qurantine centre at Imampet and their samples were sent to Hyderabad for tests. The results revealed that one primary contact of the Covid-19 positive person tested positive and the areas surrounding his residence and work place have been declared as containment zone. Spraying of sodium hypochlorite was taken up in the area, he added.

He said that people should wear masks without fail in view of the report of Covid-19 positive cases in the district. Essential commodities including vegetables would be supplied to every house in the containment zones and people would not be allowed to come out from their houses, he asserted.

