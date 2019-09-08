Six new Ministers take oath in Telangana State

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet on Sunday reached its full strength of 18 members – including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao – with the swearing in of six MLAs as Ministers.

Returning to the Cabinet for the second time after having served as Ministers in the first TRS Government in the State between 2014 and 2018, were TRS working president KT Rama Rao from Sircilla and T Harish Rao from Siddipet constituencies. Joining them as Ministers were MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy (Maheswaram), Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Khammam), and Gangula Kamalakar Reddy (Karimnagar) along with MLC from Warangal Satyavathi Rathod.

The only other inductee, in addition to Rama Rao and Harish Rao to have helmed a ministry earlier, is Sabitha Indra Reddy who was the Home Minister in a previous Congress Government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Satyavathi Rathod and Sabitha Indra Reddy are the first women to become ministers in Telangana State.

The portfolios of the newly sworn-in Ministers are expected to be announced sometime this evening, likely before a scheduled meeting of the State Cabinet at 7 p.m. at Pragati Bhavan. The Cabinet meeting is to discuss the annual State Budget and approve it for presentation in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the first day of the Budget Session of the Legislature.

The oaths of office and secrecy to the new ministers were administered by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan at a ceremony that began at 4.14 p.m. Dr Soundararajan had assumed office as the Governor of Telangana just hours before at 11 a.m and jumped right into work with the Cabinet expansion.

It was on Saturday that the Chief Minister announced the decision on Cabinet expansion and chose Sunday as it was an auspicious ‘Dasami’ day.

The six new Ministers join the other 12 members in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao with the others being Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Endowments and Forests Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Animal Husbandary and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Tourism Youth Affairs and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Labour Employment and Factories Women & Child Welfare Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Transport Minister V Prashant Reddy, Welfare Minister Koppula Easwar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakaar Rao and Health Minister Eatela Rajender.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by TRS legislators, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar, and TRS’ Members of Parliament, several senior government officials including top police officers.

