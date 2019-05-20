Six of NRI family swept away in Oman floods

By | Published: 12:51 am

Jeddah: An NRI, whose entire family, including parents were swept away in flash floods in the mountains of Oman, urged the authorities to help him trace missing family members, feared to have been drowned, to perform their last rites.

The incident came to light only after a woman relative of the family in Hyderabad, notified her relatives in Muscat, about the tragedy.

Though most of the people in Oman believed that the NRI in distress hails from Hyderabad, he is actually from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, informed Dr Mushtaq, a prominent NRI from Hyderabad, who lives in Nizwa, and is involved in the rescue efforts.

The six-member family is feared dead after their picnic to panoramic mountains ended in tragedy. The head of family, who was driving the car managed to grab a palm tree branch and saved himself. Rescue teams had located the wreckage of the car in which the family was travelling, but so far there is no trace of any survivor.

Sardar Fazal Khan, who lost his family, with the support of Telangana NRIs in Oman has urged Indian embassy officials to extend help in intensifying the search operation. Indian embassy officials have been coordinating with local authorities to expedite the search. A senior diplomat was also sent to the area.

Sardar, who works as a pharmacist in Ibra – 200 km away from Muscat, went for picnic in Wadi Bani Khalid along with wife Arshi, daughter Sidra (4), son Zaid (2), infant son Nooh and his parents, who came from India after the birth of his baby boy.

Their trip turned tragic soon after they reached valley as heavy rains flooded the area.

Sardar’s son and daughter and father swept away in front of him, but he was not in position to rescue any of them. His wife was holding 28 days infant in her hands. Finally, Sardar, who also fell in the high tidal waves caught the branch of a palm tree and escaped, said Dr Mushtaq.

