Six persons convicted for wrong side driving in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: In a rare occurrence, six persons who were caught by the Bowenpally Police on charges of wrong side driving were sentenced to two days of imprisonment.

According to City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, it was the first time that violators of the wrong side driving rule were being sentenced to imprisonment in the city. The police were viewing such violations seriously now since there were several instances of wrong side driving violations leading to fatal accidents in the city. The Law and Order police too was assisting the Traffic police in cracking down on such violations, he said.

During the last one week, the Bowenpally police alone had caught six persons at various stretches in the Bowenpally police station limits. All of them were going on two-wheelers on the wrong side of the road including one who was carrying a load of bamboo.

The police produced them before the XIV Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Secunderabad. The police also produced photographs of the violations as evidence in the court. The court, after hearing the case, convicted and sentenced all the six persons to two days of imprisonment. All of them were sent to jail.

Anjani Kumar appealed to the public to follow the traffic rules for their own safety and of other motorists.

