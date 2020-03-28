Six persons killed as truck rams goods vehicle near Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:06 am 10:16 am

Hyderabad: Six persons who were proceeding to Karnataka in a goods carrier vehicle were killed in a road accident in Shamshabad on Friday night.

According to the police, a group of 16 persons who are natives of Raichur district in Karnataka were staying at Suryapet district and were travelling in a goods carrier vehicle when a truck rammed their vehicle.

“The accident took place on the Pedda Golconda stretch of the ORR in Shamshabad. Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Ten others are undergoing treatment,” said R Venkatesh, Station House Officer, Shamshabad.

The police said the group traveling in the pick-up vehicle were migrant workers in Suryapet district and due to the lockdown, were on the way in the private transport vehicle to their native place.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to Osmania General Hospital. A case was registered by the police and investigation taken up.

Since the last five days, hundreds of migrant workers are leaving the city for their native places due to the uncertainty of the period of lockdown and issues related to food and their stay.

Several pickup trucks supplying essential commodities including vegetables are ferrying the migrant workers to the different districts in Telangana and neighbouring States.

Lakshmi, a construction worker from Achampet who was standing at the Aramgarh junction late on Friday night had told Telangana Today that a few vehicles were carrying people to Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jadcherla.

“They are charging triple the amount we pay for the journey during regular days. The reason is that they take longer routes to reach the destination in view of the police checkposts,” she said.

