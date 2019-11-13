Six players share lead in 2nd round of chess championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:17 pm 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: Bharathkumar Reddy downed T Harikrishna and shared the lead along with five others at the end of the second round of the 27th Annual YMCA Tatipalli Gopalakrishna prize money open chess championship at YMCA, Narayanaguda on Wednesday.

First round: Bharatkumar Reddy bt Malati; Varun bt G Manvit; Srihith Reddy bt A Nadeshwar; Shanmukh Tej bt Ooraj K; A Praveenkumar bt AVK Abhiram Praneeth; B Raghunath bt Janvi; K Ramu bt Ajay; Balakrishna bt A Aakanksha; Anand Srinu bt Roshan; Sohan bt Sachith; Santoshkumar bt Anju; A Ashish Reddy bt Shivramprasad; Harikrishna T bt Sriniketh;Bashith Ahmed bt Sreesha; James bt Sumukh Joshi; Varshit bt Karthik G; Vishwak Sen bt Lochan Malpani; Jasvanth W/0.

Second round: Bharathkumar Reddy (2) bt Harikrishna T (0); Varun (2) bt James (0); K Ramu(2) bt Jashwanth (0); Shanmukh Tej (2) bt Laksh Gupta (0); Vishwak Sen (2) bt Praveenkumar A (0); A. Aashish Reddy (2) bt Raghunath B (0); Anand Srinu (1) drew with Santhosh Kumar G (1); Balakrishna (1) drew with Sohan K (1); Varshith (1) drew with Basheer Ahmed (1); Abhiram Praneeth AVK bt Manvith G; Ajay bt Nadeshwar A; Ooraj K bt Aakanksha Al; Anooj bt Roshan; Janvi B bt Sachith; Shivaprasad bt G Karthik; Sriniketh bt Lochan Malpani; Srisha w/o Malathi; Sumukh Joshi w/o.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.