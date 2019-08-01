Six pubs seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday seized six pubs for operating without valid documents, including trade licence, fire no-objection certificate, parking and others. Some of these were also being operated in residential colonies.

Despite serving notices for the last three months and instructing the managements to produce the required documents and take up corrective measures, they failed. Accordingly, the pubs were seized and they will be allowed to open only after the required documents are produced, GHMC Khairatabad Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali Faruqui said.

GHMC officials inspected the pubs and found they were operating in temporary structures without fire safety and in residential areas with no trade licence or even parking. A few of them were operating in houses, violating the rules at will, he said, adding that the drive would continue in the coming days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter