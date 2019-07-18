Six rowdy sheeters taken into custody during search operation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Six rowdy sheeters and seven suspects were taken into custody during a cordon and search operation at Wadi-e-Mustafa in Pahadishareef late evening on Thursday.

Around 200 police personnel took part in the operation, which started around 4 pm and concluded around 6 pm. It was led by LB Nagar Zone DCP Sunpreet Singh and Gandhi Narayana, ACP, Vanasthalipuram.

During the operation, 13 two-wheelers, a car and an autorickshaw, which had no valid documents, were seized. The police teams also raided one belt shop and seized 86 liquor bottles apart from seizing three bags of gutkha sachets.

Addressing the media after the operation, Sunpreet Singh said six rowdy sheeters and seven suspects who were found to have links with criminals were taken into custody. Cases were booked against the belt shop and gutkha godown owners.

The police have urged the citizens to install surveillance cameras for better safety and security.

