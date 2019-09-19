Six sentenced to 1 year jail for hunting deer in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:07 am

Mancherial: A Chennur court on Wednesday sentenced six persons to one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000 for poaching spotted deer.

Authorities of Forest said that Chennur I Class Magistrate pronounced the verdict after convicting six persons for killing a spotted deer in 2014, awarding a one year imprisonment imposing penalty of Rs 1,000 each. The convicted were Adduri Sammaiah, Gollagattu Rajanna, Kondagorla Rajaiah, Nayini Pochaiah, Attela Bapu and Kondagorla Sammaiah, all belonging to Lingannapet village of Kotapalli mandal.

The six were booked for hunting the herbivore by setting a snare. Forest officials launched investigations, gathered evidences and produced it before the court, which pronounced the verdict.

